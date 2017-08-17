Here are all the active hate groups where you live
917. That’s the number of hate groups operating in the U.S., according to data from the Southern Poverty Law Center. The Alabama-based nonprofit activist group tracks civil rights and hate crimes and defines a hate group as an organization with “beliefs or practices that attack or malign an entire class of people, typically for their immutable characteristics.”
“Over the course of a year, we have a team of investigators that scours the internet for racist publications and real world activities to find out which groups exist, which groups are still active and which groups come along,” said Ryan Lenz, a senior investigative reporter for the SPLC’s Hatewatch project.
Some are classified as anti-LGBT groups, and some are black separatists, who don’t believe in interracial marriage and want a nation only for black people, according to the group.
Some critics of the SPLC say the group’s activism biases how it categorizes certain groups.
But since the FBI doesn’t keep track of domestic hate groups, the SPLC’s tally is the widely accepted one.
Scroll down to see the hate groups that operate out of your state, according to the SPLC. (To learn more about a particular group and why they made the list, click here)
ALABAMA
Aryan Nations Sadistic Souls MC
Borderkeepers of Alabama
Council of Conservative Citizens
Israel United In Christ
Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
League of the South
Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Nation of Islam
National Socialist Movement
Nordic Order Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Occidental Dissent
Southern National Congress
The Daily Stormer
United Dixie White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
United Klans of America
ARKANSAS
ACT for America
Aryan Strikeforce
Christian American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Christian Revival Center
Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Divine Truth Ministries
International Keystone Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Kingdom Identity Ministries
Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
League of the South
Nation of Islam
Ozark Craft LC
Southern National Congress
Tightrope
Tony Alamo Christian Ministries
ARIZONA
ACT for America
Alliance Defending Freedom
American Border Patrol
American Vanguard
Bomb Islam
Faithful Word Baptist Church
Family Watch International
Forza Nuova
Free American
Fundamentalist Latter Day Saints
Israel United In Christ
Nation of Islam
National Socialist Movement
Soldiers of Odin
The Daily Stormer
United Families International
US Border Guard
Vinlanders Social Club
CALIFORNIA
ACT for America
American Freedom Alliance
American Freedom Party
American Nazi Party
American Vanguard
As-Sabiqun
Bare Naked Islam
Black Riders Liberation Party
California Skinheads
Californians for Population Stabilization
Chalcedon Foundation
Chick Publications
Christian Anti-Defamation Commission
Committee for Open Debate on the Holocaust
Counter Jihadist Coalition of Southern California
Counter-Currents Publishing
Crew 38
David Horowitz Freedom Center
European-American Evangelistic Crusades
Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance
Golden State Skinheads
Hate Crime Streetwear Productions
Holy Nation of Odin
Identity Evropa
Institute for Historical Review
Islamthreat.com
Israel United In Christ
Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
Jewish Defense League
Jihad Watch
Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Masjid al Islam
Mass Resistance California
Nation of Islam
National Coalition for Immigration Reform (formerly CCIR)
New Black Panther Party
Noble Breed Kindred
Occidental Observer
Official Street Preachers
OMNI Christian Book Club
Pacific Coast Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Pacific Justice Institute
Ruth Institute
Sacto Skins
Save California
Sicarii 1715
Soldiers of Odin
The Daily Stormer
The Realist Report
Tony Alamo Christian Ministries
Tradition in Action
Traditional Values Coalition
Traditionalist Worker Party
United Northern and Southern Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Verity Baptist Church
Vinland Clothing
Vinlanders Social Club
Western Hammerskins
COLORADO
ACT for America
Aryan Strikeforce
Brother Nathanael Foundation, The
Colorado Alliance for Immigration Reform
Family Research Institute
Generations With Vision
Israel United In Christ
MSR Productions
Nation of Islam
National Socialist Movement
Pray in Jesus Name Project, The
Scriptures for America Ministries
Soldiers of Odin
Team America Political Action Committee
The Daily Stormer
Wolves of Vinland
CONNECTICUT
ACT for America
National Socialist Movement
New Black Panther Party for Self Defense
White Lives Matter- CT
DC
Active Democracy
American Free Press
As-Sabiqun
Center for Family and Human Rights (C-FAM)
Center for Immigration Studies
Center for Security Policy
Clarion Project
Family Research Council
Family Security Matters
Federation for American Immigration Reform
Immigration Reform Law Institute
Israel United In Christ
Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The
Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
Nation of Islam
New Black Panther Party
Phalanx
Religious Awareness Network
Scott-Townsend Publishers
Traditional Values Coalition
War On The Horizon
DELAWARE
ACT for America
East Coast Knights Of The True Invisible Empire
Nation of Islam
National Socialist Movement
FLORIDA
ACT for America
All Eyes On Egipt Bookstore
American College of Pediatricians
American Freedom Party
American Vanguard
Bill Keller Ministries
Black Riders Liberation Party
Christian American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Citizens for National Security
Confederate Hammerskins
Crew 38
D. James Kennedy Ministries (formerly Truth in Action)
Endangered Souls RC/Crew 519
Firm 22
Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance
Georgia Knight Riders of the Ku Klux Klan
Insight USA
Irving Books
Israel United In Christ
Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The
Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
Knights of the White Disciples
Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
League of the South
Legal Immigrants for America
Liberty Counsel
Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Nation of Islam
National Socialist Movement
New Black Panther Party
New Black Panther Party for Self Defense
Sharkhunters International
Sons & Daughters of Liberty
Southern National Congress
Stormfront
Straight Way and More, The
Supreme White Alliance
The Daily Stormer
United West, The
Vinlanders Social Club
GEORGIA
All Eyes On Egipt Bookstore
All Eyes On Egypt Bookstore
Alternative Right
American Vision
Aryan Nations Worldwide
Blood and Honour Social Club
Confederate Hammerskins
Covenant People’s Ministry
Crew 38
Faith Baptist Church (formerly Sons of Thundr)
III% Security Force
International Keystone Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Israel United In Christ
Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
League of the South
Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Nation of Islam
National Socialist Movement
New Black Panther Party
New Black Panther Party for Self Defense
Occidental Quarterly/Charles Martel Society
Southern National Congress
United Northern and Southern Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
IOWA
ACT for America
Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance
National Socialist Movement
The Daily Stormer
IDAHO
ACT for America
America’s Promise Ministries
Campaign for Radical Truth in History
Committee to End the CSI Refugee Center
Crew 38
Endangered Souls RC/Crew 519
Lordship Church
Northwest Hammerskins
Pig Blood Bullets
Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Treasure Valley Refugee Watch
ILLINOIS
ACT for America
All Eyes On Egipt Bookstore
America First Committee
Americans for Truth About Homosexuality
Aryan Nations Sadistic Souls MC
Black Riders Liberation Party
Creativity Movement, The
Crew 38
Divine International Church of the Web
Euro Folk Radio
Heterosexuals Organized for a Moral Environment (H.O.M.E.)
Hostile Class Productions
Illinois Family Institute
Illinois Family Institute Tri-County chapter
Israel United In Christ
Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Nation of Islam
New Black Panther Party
Northern Hammerskins
Resistance Records
Soldiers of Odin
Sons & Daughters of Liberty
United Dixie White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
White Boy Society
World Congress of Families/Howard Center for Family, Religion, and Society
INDIANA
American Freedom Party
American Vikings
Blood and Honour Social Club
Campus Ministry USA, The
Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Culture Wars/Fidelity Press
Firm 22
Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance
Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Nation of Islam
Soldiers of Odin
Sons & Daughters of Liberty
The Daily Stormer
Traditionalist Worker Party
Traditionalist Youth Network
United Dixie White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Vinlanders Social Club
White Aryan Resistance
WTM Enterprises
KANSAS
Crew 38
Israel United In Christ
Midland Hammerskins
The Crusaders
Traditionalist Worker Party
Westboro Baptist Church
White Boy Society
KENTUCKY
American Defense Records
Aryan Strikeforce
Church of the National Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Crew 38
Fellowship of God’s Covenant People
Israel United In Christ
Kinsman Redeemer Ministries
Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
League of the South
Nation of Islam
National Socialist Movement
New Black Panther Party
Nordic Order Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Southern National Congress
Supreme White Alliance
The Daily Stormer
Traditionalist Worker Party
LOUISIANA
ACT for America
Aryan Nations (Louisiana)
Christian American Ministries
Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Israel United In Christ
League of the South
Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Nation of Islam
National Socialist Movement
South Africa Project
Southern National Congress
MASSACHUSETTS
Abiding Truth Ministries
ACT for America
All Eyes On Egipt Bookstore
Aryan Strikeforce
Concerned Citizens and Friends of Illegal Immigration Law Enforcement
Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance
Israel United In Christ
Mass Resistance
Nation of Islam
The Daily Stormer
MARYLAND
Barnes Review/Foundation for Economic Liberty, Inc.
Be Active Front USA
Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Council of Conservative Citizens
Crew 38
East Coast Knights Of The True Invisible Empire
Heritage and Destiny
Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The
Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
Jamaat al-Muslimeen
Label 56
League of the South
Maryland State Skinheads
Nation of Islam
National Socialist Movement
Refugee Resettlement Watch
Southern National Congress
The Daily Stormer
MAINE
Crew 38
Maine Resistance
Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
MICHIGAN
ACT for America
All Eyes On Egipt Bookstore
American Freedom Law Center
American Nazi Party
Black Riders Liberation Party
Deir Yassin Remembered
Foundation for the Marketplace of Ideas
Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance
Great Lakes Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Israel United In Christ
Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Nation of Islam
National Socialist Movement
Northern Hammerskins
NS Publications
NSM88 Records
Secure Michigan
Social Contract Press
TC Family (Traverse City Family)
White Boy Society
White Rabbit Radio
Yahweh’s Truth
MINNESOTA
ACT for America
Behold Barbarity Records & Distro
Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance
Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The
Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Remnant, The/The Remnant Press
Sons of Liberty Media (formerly You Can Run But You Cannot Hide)
Vinlanders Social Club
Weisman Publications
MISSOURI
ACT for America
American Vanguard
Aryan Nations Sadistic Souls MC
Aryan Strikeforce
Church of Israel
Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Conservative Citizens Foundation, Inc.
Council of Conservative Citizens
Invictus Books
Israel United In Christ
Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
League of the South
Mass Resistance Missouri
Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Nation of Islam
New Black Panther Party
Southern National Congress
Supreme White Alliance
The Daily Stormer
Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
White Boy Society
MISSISSIPPI
American Family Association
Church of the National Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
European American Front
FreeMississippi
International Keystone Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
League of the South
Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Nation of Islam
National Socialist Movement
New Black Panther Party
North Mississippi White Knights Of The Ku Klux Klan
Pace Confederate Depot
Southern National Congress
United Dixie White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
MONTANA
ACT for America
American Freedom Party
American Security Rally of Montana
National Policy Institute
Pioneer Little Europe Kalispell Montana
Radix Journal
Washington Summit Publishers
NORTH CAROLINA
ACT for America
ACTBAC NC
Americans for Legal Immigration (ALIPAC)
Blood and Honour Social Club
Church of the National Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Confederate Hammerskins
Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Crew 38
East Coast Knights Of The True Invisible Empire
Israel United In Christ
Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The
Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
Knights of the White Disciples
Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
League of the South
Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Nation of Islam
Providence Road Baptist Church
Soldiers of Odin
Southern National Congress
The Daily Stormer
Traditionalist Youth Network
United Dixie White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Vinlanders Social Club
NORTH DAKOTA
American Freedom Party
NEBRASKA
American Vanguard
Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The
Mission to Israel
National Socialist German Workers Party
Third Reich Books
NEW HAMPSHIRE
ACT for America
Crew 38
Eastern Hammerskins
IHM Media
Slaves of the Immaculate Heart of Mary
Soldiers of Odin
NEW JERSEY
AC Skins
Aryan Strikeforce
Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Forza Nuova
Israel United In Christ
Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ
Micetrap Distribution
Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Nation of Islam
National Socialist Movement
New Black Panther Party
NEW MEXICO
Aggressive Christianity
NEVADA
a2z Publications
Israel United In Christ
National Alliance Reform and Restoration Group
The Daily Stormer
NEW YORK
ACT for America
All Eyes On Egipt Bookstore Brooklyn NY
American Freedom Defense Initiative
American Freedom Party
Aryan Renaissance Society
Aryan Strikeforce
ATLAH World Missionary Church (All The Land Anointed Holy)
Black Riders Liberation Party
Blood and Honour Social Club
Bosch Fawstin
Catholic Family News/Catholic Family Ministries, Inc.
Center for Family and Human Rights (C-FAM)
Church of the National Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Council of Conservative Citizens
Counter-Currents Publishing
Cultural Studies Press
Deir Yassin Remembered
Fatima Crusader, The/International Fatima Rosary Crusade
Firm 22
Foundation for Advancing Christian Truth
Golden Dawn
Israel United In Christ
Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The
Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
Jewish Task Force
Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Most Holy Family Monastery
Nation of Islam
National Socialist Movement
New Yorkers for Immigration Control and Enforcement (NYICE)
Racial Nationalist Party of America
Radio Jihad/Global Patriot Radio
Sultan Knish a blog by Daniel Greenfield
The Daily Stormer
The Right Stuff
Tony Alamo Christian Ministries
United Riot Records
White New York
Wolf Tyr Productions
OHIO
ACT for America
All Eyes On Egipt Bookstore
American Vanguard
Aryan Nations Sadistic Souls MC
Aryan Strikeforce
Blood and Honour Social Club
Christ or Chaos
Citizens for Community Values
Divine Truth Ministries
Faith2Action
Israel United In Christ
Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Mission: America
Nation of Islam
National Socialist Movement
New Black Panther Party
Non-Universal Teaching Ministries
Old Glory Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Outlaw Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Pass the Salt Ministries
Soldiers of Odin
Southern Ohio Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Supreme White Alliance
The Daily Stormer
The Right Stuff
OKLAHOMA
Aryan Nations Sadistic Souls MC
Israel United In Christ
Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The
Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
Nation of Islam
Windsor Hills Baptist Church
OREGON
American Front
Black Riders Liberation Party
Israel United In Christ
Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The
Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
National Prayer Network
National Socialist Movement
Northwest Hammerskins
Rense Radio Network
Soleilmoon Recordings
Wolves of Vinland
PENNSYLVANIA
Altra Firearms
American Family Association
American Freedom Union
American Vanguard
Aryan Strikeforce
As-Sabiqun
Be Active Front USA
Blood and Honour Social Club
Catholic Counterpoint
Committee for Open Debate on the Holocaust
East Coast Knights Of The True Invisible Empire
European American Action Coalition
H.L. Mencken Club
Israel United In Christ
Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ
Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The
Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
Keystone State Skinheads
Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Nation of Islam
National Socialist Movement
Poker Face
Reformation-Bible Puritan-Baptist Church/Vatican Assassins
Robert Sungenis
Shoebat Foundation, The
Supreme White Alliance
The Daily Stormer
The Right Stuff
Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Traditionalist Worker Party
United Klans of America
Werewolf 88
RHODE ISLAND
Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance
SOUTH CAROLINA
Bob’s Underground Graduate Seminar/BUGS
Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Dixie Republic
League of the South
Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Nation of Islam
Patriotic Flags
Southern Future
Southern National Congress
True Light Pentecost Church
SOUTH DAKOTA
ACT for America
American Clarion
Fundamentalist Latter Day Saints
Keep South Dakota Safe PAC
Midland Hammerskins
PzG Inc.
TENNESSEE
ACT for America
American Constitution Center
American Eagle Party
Aryan Nations Sadistic Souls MC
Aryan Renaissance Society
Aryan Strikeforce
Citizen Warrior
Confederate Hammerskins
Council of Conservative Citizens
Crew 38
Israel United In Christ
Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
League of the South
Lincoln County Citizen Action Network
Mary Noel Kershaw Foundation
Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Nation of Islam
National Alliance
National Socialist Movement
New Black Panther Party
Political Cesspool, The
Political Islam
Sacred Truth Publishing & Ministries
Soldiers of Odin
Southern National Congress
The Daily Stormer
United Klans of America
White Lives Matter – TN
TEXAS
ACT for America
American Freedom Party
American Vanguard
Aryan Renaissance Society
Atomwaffen Division
Bureau on American Islamic Relations
carolynyeager.net
Conservative Republicans of Texas
East Coast Knights Of The True Invisible Empire
Faith and Heritage
Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance
ISD Records
Israel United In Christ
Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
League of the South
Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Nation of Islam
National Socialist Movement
New Black Panther Party
Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Power of Prophecy
Probe Ministries
Repent Amarillo
Soldiers of Odin
Southern National Congress
Stedfast Baptist Church
Stop the Islamization of the World
Texas Rebel Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
The Daily Stormer
Tom Brown Ministries
Traditionalist Worker Party
United Klans of America
United White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Vinlanders Social Club
White Lives Matter- TX
Yahushua Dual Seed Christian Identity Ministry
UTAH
American Vanguard
Fundamentalist Latter Day Saints
National Socialist Movement
VIRGINIA
ACT for America
American Immigration Control Foundation/Americans for Immigration Control
American Renaissance/New Century Foundation
American Vanguard
Aryan Strikeforce
Black Riders Liberation Party
Center for Perpetual Diversity
Christian Action Network
Confederate Hammerskins
Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Crew 38
Einherjar’s Honor Wotansvolk
Fitzgerald Griffin Foundation, The
IHS Press
In the Spirit of Chartres Committee
Israel United In Christ
Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
League of the South
Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Mass Resistance Virginia
Nation of Islam
National Policy Institute
New Black Panther Party
Old Dominion Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
ProEnglish
Public Advocate of the United States
Rebel Brigade Knights True Invisible Empire
Silver Bullet Gun Oil
Southern National Congress
Supreme White Alliance
Traditionalist Worker Party
Understanding the Threat
VDARE Foundation
Virginia Christian Alliance
Virginia Publishing Company
Wolves of Vinland
VERMONT
The Daily Stormer
WASHINGTON
ACT for America
American Front
American Vanguard
Blood and Honour America Division
Counter-Currents Publishing
Crew 38
Faith Freedom
Firm 22
Fortress of Faith
Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
Northwest Front
Northwest Hammerskins
Our Place Fellowship
Pacific Coast Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Sicarii 1715
The Daily Stormer
Truth in Love Project
White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan of America
Wolves of Vinland
WISCONSIN
Aryan Nations Sadistic Souls MC
Nation of Islam
New Order
Pilgrims Covenant Church
Samanta Roy Institute of Science and Technology
Stahlhelm Records
Traditionalist Youth Network
White Boy Society
White Devil Social Club
WEST VIRGINIA
American Nazi Party
Aryan Strikeforce
National Alliance
Original Knight Riders Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
WYOMING
National Socialist Movement
Wolves of Vinland