× IMPD searching for white Buick that seriously injured cyclist in hit and run

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police in Indianapolis are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a white Buick LeSabre that is believed to be involved in a hit and run that left a cyclist seriously injured.

Just after 2 p.m. on July 15, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 22nd St. and the Monon Trail crossing on reports of a hit and run involving a cyclist. Responding officers located a male victim at the scene suffering from serious injuries.

He was transported to Methodist Hospital.

Detectives have reviewed surveillance footage that allegedly shows the suspect’s vehicle right before the accident. Police describe the vehicle as a white 2000-2005 Buick LeSabre, what might have damage to the windshield and front passenger side.

The driver was described as a black male, 6′ tall and 230 lbs. He was last seen driving north on Bellefontaine St. from 22nd St.

If you know anything about this crime, please contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.