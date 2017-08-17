Muncie Police: “overabundance of drugs being trafficked from Richmond”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Muncie,Ind--Police say a Richmond man they arrested on Tuesday had been routinely trafficking heroin into Muncie on a weekly basis. Muncie police sergeant Scott Odell says a member of the drug task force was tipped off that Rodre T. Blackburn would be making yet another trip when then arrested him.

After a search, Blackburn, 28, was found to have 163 vials of heroin hidden on his body.

During an interview Blackburn admitted to making multiple trips to Muncie each week trafficking up to 500 vials of heroin.

“He did give information that he was making approximately $3,000 a week just coming from Richmond to Muncie delivering heroin and selling it in Muncie,” Odell said.

According to Odell, it’s commonplace for drugs to be trafficked in from the Richmond area which he says is responsible for massive amounts of the drugs found in Muncie

“We’re getting an overabundance coming from that area of Richmond and Trotwood (OH) and Dayton (OH),” he said.

. Blackburn is currently being held at the Delaware County Jail held without bond.