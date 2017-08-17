SPEEDWAY, Ind. -- If you're looking for a cool and modern spot done Mexican style, we have the place for you. Sherman stopped by to have a taste of Tacos & Tequila on Main Street, Speedway.
New spot for tacos and tequila in Speedway
-
New soda and candy shop in Speedway
-
Art on display in Speedway
-
New pub opens in Speedway
-
IMS parking spots nearly sold out ahead of 101st running of the Indy 500
-
Castroneves turns fast lap on Carb Day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
-
-
New tea shop opens in Broad Ripple
-
Police looking for vandals targeting Speedway businesses
-
Indy 500 pole sitter Scott Dixon has mixed emotions after armed robbery at Taco Bell drive-thru
-
Big Woods Speedway ready for race weekend crowds
-
Indoor Karting ahead of Indy 500
-
-
IMS President Doug Boles tells fans everything they need to know before Indy 500
-
Your Town Friday: Racing Capital of the World
-
Local cardiac arrest survivor reunites with medics, police officer who saved her life