Police: 53-year-old Indianapolis man arrested for stabbing his neighbor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officers with IMPD arrested a local 53-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his neighbor on Thursday afternoon.

William Randolph was arrested at around 3 p.m. after officers arrived to the 400 block of N. Jefferson Ave. in reference to a stabbing.

Police say they came in contact with a victim who stated he got into a disagreement with Randolph. He told police Randolph allegedly chased him down and cut the victim on his neck, face and arms.

Randolph was identified by the victim and then arrested by police.

The investigation was referred to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for a charging decision.