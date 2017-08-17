Purdue basketball releases full 2017-18 schedule

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The defending Big Ten Champion Purdue Boilermakers have released their full 2017-18 basketball schedule. Highlights include an early Big Ten slate, hosting Louisville and a November tournament in the Caribbean.

It’s likely the Boilers aren’t worried about the slate yet, as they are set to represent Team USA at the World University Games in Taipei, Taiwan.

They begin pool play on Sunday at 5:30 a.m. against Argentina. Purdue hopes to stay overseas until at least Aug. 29, the finals for the tournament.

They will get back to campus on a mission to defend their league title, this time without All-American Caleb Swangian. Isaac Haas will look the fill the void in the front court this season after a stellar 2016-17 campaign off the bench.

He declared for the NBA Draft along with Vince Edwards, but they both withdrew to return the program in May.

Experience is something Purdue will have to rely on to win the league again, as they return four seniors; Haas, Edwards, Thompson and Mathias. Last season’s stand-out freshman Carsen Edwards will compete for a starting role in the back court along with Carmel’s Ryan Cline.

7’3″ Netherlands native Matt Haarms, who is a redshirt Freshman, will look claim significant minutes off the bench. Crown Point’s Sasha Stefanovic will also look to make an impact off the bench as a shooter.

Their non-conference schedule, mixed in with two early Big Ten contests due to the early conference tournament, looks tougher for the Boilers than last season.

Their first test will be Nov. 14 in Milwaukee against Marquette followed by heading to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, which includes a likely second-round game against Villanova, if Purdue can beat Tennessee.

The Boilermakers will look at avenge a 71-64 loss last season at Louisville when Rick Pitino’s Cardinals come to West Lafayette at the end of November.

As previously mentioned, for the first time ever, the Big Ten is holding two games in early December because they moved their conference tournament up a week earlier.

In early December, Purdue will travel to Maryland and then is hosting Northwestern, who made the NCAA tournament for the first time in their program’s history last season.

This is followed by a stretch where Purdue plays three Indiana teams in a row; Valpo, IUPUI and Butler.

It’s too early to project where Purdue will finish this season, but expect the Boilers to be back in the tournament come March.

Take a look at their full schedule below, which unfortunately only includes one game against IU.

Full Schedule

11/1 – Carroll (exhibition)

11/10 – SIUE

11/12 – Chicago State

11/14 – Marquette

11/18 – Fairfield

11/22 – Tennessee (Battle 4 Atlantis)

11/23- Villanova or Western Kentucky (Battle 4 Atlantis)

11/24 – Atlantis Finals

11/28 – Louisville

12/1 – Maryland

12/3 – Northwestern

12/7 – Valpo

12/10 – IUPUI

12/16 – Butler (Crossroads Classic)

12/21 – Tennessee State

12/30 – Lipscomb

1/3 – Rutgers

1/6 – Nebraska

1/9 – Michigan

1/13 – Minnesota

1/16 – Wisconsin

1/20 – Iowa

1/25 – Michigan

1/28 – Indiana

1/31 – Maryland

2/3 – Rutgers

2/7 – Ohio State

2/10 – Michigan State

2/15 – Wisconsin

2/18 – Penn State

2/22 – Illinois

2/25 – Minnesota

2/28 – 3/4 – Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden

Away games = Italics