Rain has passed us by, dry weather to continue; Humidity eases later tonight
RAIN IS OUT FOR NOW
The rain chances have passed us by. A few locally higher rainfall totals were received northeast but most of us missed out on the needed rainfall. We warned of this yesterday and late last night in our 10 and 11 pm newscasts.
A few local 1″ totals were estimated by radar as the skinny line of showers and a few embedded t-storms moves east around noon. Muncie received .77″ through 4 pm.
The cold front will pass later tonight so a small chance of a shower can’t be ruled out. It would be rather isolated.
The city received a paltry .03″ bringing the monthly total to only .17″. August 2017 is still running as the driest in 16 years and 5th driest to date overall.
DEW POINT DROPS
Humidity lowers behind the cold front later tonight. Any new rain chances are slim. The next, best threat for area-wide rainfall is next Tuesday.