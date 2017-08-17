× Rain has passed us by, dry weather to continue; Humidity eases later tonight

RAIN IS OUT FOR NOW

The rain chances have passed us by. A few locally higher rainfall totals were received northeast but most of us missed out on the needed rainfall. We warned of this yesterday and late last night in our 10 and 11 pm newscasts.

A few local 1″ totals were estimated by radar as the skinny line of showers and a few embedded t-storms moves east around noon. Muncie received .77″ through 4 pm.

The cold front will pass later tonight so a small chance of a shower can’t be ruled out. It would be rather isolated.