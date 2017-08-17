RECIPE: Cranberry Cocktail Sauce

Cranberry Cocktail Sauce

1 can (14 ounces) whole berry cranberry sauce

1 ½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon favorite prepared mustard (Kim uses Dijon)

½ cup coarsely chopped green onions (white and green parts)

¼ cup firmly packed chopped fresh celery leaves

3 to 4 tablespoons prepared horseradish

½ cup ketchup

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon salt

Cooked shrimp, peeled and deveined

Combine all ingredients (except shrimp) in container of a food processor or electric blender. Process until thoroughly combined and blended. Taste and adjust horseradish, mustard, garlic powder and salt as desired. Serve room temperature or chilled with peeled and deveined cooked chilled shrimp. Refrigerate in tightly covered container. Makes about 2 ½ cups.

Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD