RECIPE: Hot Buffalo Chicken Dip

Hot Buffalo Chicken Dip

1 package (8 oz.) Neufchatel 1/3-less fat cream cheese

½ cup light reduced fat Ranch dressing

½ cup (4 oz.) finely shredded mozzarella cheese

½ cup cayenne pepper sauce (such as Frank’s original)

2 cups shredded cooked, boneless skinless chicken breast

Heat oven to 350°F. Place cream cheese in a deep baking dish. Stir until smooth. Mix in dressing, cheese and hot sauce. Stir in chicken. Bake 20 minutes or until mixture is heated throughout. Garnish with fresh celery leaves, if desired, and serve with celery and carrot sticks, whole grain crackers or pita chips and pretzels. Makes about 4 cups dip (16 servings of ¼ cup each) Using fresh chicken reduces overall sodium in dish and the reduced fat Ranch dressing and cream cheese cuts fat and calories.

Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD