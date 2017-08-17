RECIPE: Kim’s Zesty Chunky Guacamole

Kim’s Zesty Chunky Guacamole

4 medium ripe avocados

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 large jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped

2/3 to 1 cup finely chopped onion

1 large vine-ripened tomato, finely chopped

1/3 cup finely chopped cilantro

2 ½ tablespoons fresh lime juice

½ to 1 teaspoon salt

Cut the avocados in half and remove the seed. Scoop out the pulp and place in bowl. Mash slightly with fork, leaving some chunks. Add garlic, jalapeno pepper, onion, tomato, cilantro and lime juice. Mix well and stir in salt to taste. Serve immediately or refrigerate in covered container. Enjoy with corn tortilla chips, pita wedges or any favorite fresh cut-up vegetables. Makes about 5 cups guacamole.

Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD