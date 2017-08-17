RECIPE: Triple Chocolate Toffee Cashew Cookies

Triple Chocolate Toffee Cashew Cookies

1 cup butter, slightly softened

¾ cup sugar

¾ cup firmly packed brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, melted and slightly cooled

2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 bag (8 ounces) brickle bits toffee pieces, roughly 1 1/3 cups*

2/3 – ¾ cup coarsely chopped salted cashews

1 cup Kroger Private Selection dark chocolate chunks (62% cacao)

Heat oven to 375°F. In a large mixer bowl, beat butter, sugars and vanilla until blended. Add eggs and melted unsweetened chocolate and beat well. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt. Add flour mixture in batches slowly to creamed mixture; blend until combined. Stir in toffee bits, cashews and chocolate chunks. Using larger 1 ½ tablespoon cookie scoop (or rounded tablespoons), drop cookie batter onto ungreased cookie sheets 2 inches apart. Bake about 8 to 10 minutes or until set. (They’ll harden as they cool). Remove cookies from baking sheet to wire racks. Store cookies in tightly covered container about 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.

Makes about 48-50 cookies. *You can use the Heath pieces with chocolate on them, but I prefer the bits ‘o brickle without the chocolate so it stands out against all the other chocolate.

Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, CD.