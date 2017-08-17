Scattered rain and thunderstorms today

Happy Thursday! You may want the umbrellas today as spotty showers are possible this morning.

A cold front will move through the area this afternoon sparking off more rain and some thunderstorms. An isolated severe storm with strong winds and hail is possible.

Another warm and muggy day with temperatures already in the mid 70s!

The clouds and rain will keep temperatures down a few degrees, so we top out in the mid 80s.

High pressure builds in Friday drying us out for a day, followed by another disturbance and rain Saturday morning. Temperatures are heating back up towards the start of next week. Great news, we are looking at mostly sunny skies on Monday for the Solar Eclipse! Make sure you have the proper eye wear for safe viewing.