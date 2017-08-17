× Suspect in Plainfield cyber threats case out of California jail, transported to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The man facing federal charges in connection with cyber threats at Plainfield schools is out of a California jail and headed to Indiana.

Buster Hernandez was supposed to be transported back to Indiana last week, but the process was delayed.

Authorities in California arrested Hernandez on Thursday, Aug. 3, after a months-long investigation into threats targeting schools in Plainfield and Danville as well as a shopping center and movie theater.

The threats prompted the schools to close.

During a news conference on Aug. 7, U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said Hernandez, who used the online name “Brian Kil,” wanted to be the “worst cyberterrorist who ever lived.” Hernandez is charged with with sexual exploitation of a child, threats to use an explosive device and threats to injure.

Court documents show Hernandez, writing as “Brian Kil,” taunted police and said authorities would never catch him. He’s accused of several cases of sextortion, including one that targeted a Plainfield teenager.

Hernandez would tell his online victims that he had lewd or sexually explicit photos and videos of them. He threatened to expose the material unless they sent him more, court documents said. Those threats then escalated to include schools and businesses.

Investigators spent a year and a half trying to find “Brian Kil.” They used wiretaps and electronic surveillance in an effort to find him. Finally, they set a trap for Hernandez using a Network Investigative Technique (NIT) that allowed them to track his IP address.