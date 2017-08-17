× Suspect sought after bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run on Monon Trail

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are searching for the owner of a vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run on the Monon Trail.

Police say the incident occurred on Tuesday just after 2 p.m at 22nd Street and the Monon Trail crossing. Officers found a male bicyclist suffering from serious injuries.

The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital in serious condition.

IMPD detectives reviewed surveillance footage which shows the alleged suspect’s vehicle in the area just before the incident. The vehicle is described as a white 2000-2005 Buick LeSabre. It may have damage to the windshield and front passenger side due to the crash.

Police describe the driver as a black male, 6’ tall and 230 pounds.

The vehicle was last seen driving north on Bellefontaine Street from 22nd Street. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the IMPD hit-and-run office at 317-327-6594. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers online here or by calling 317-262-TIPS. A reward of up to $1,000 will be provided if the information leads to a felony arrest.