Wayne Township FD Captain Pruitt, ISP Sergeant Perrine share eclipse safety tips

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you plan on watching the eclipse, there are some important things you need to know. Wayne Township Fire Department Captain Mike Pruitt and Indiana State Police Sergeant Perrine teamed up to create a video with safety tips for viewing the eclipse on Monday.

Carefully look at any glasses before using them. If you see any scratches or damage, don’t use them.

If you have eclipse glasses, it’s important that you do not drive while wearing them.

The only time that you can look at the sun without glasses is when the moon completely over it and it gets dark.

During the eclipse, never look at the sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope or binoculars. Looking at the eclipse with your naked eye could cause serious retina damage.