DEA, drug task force agents seeing more ‘poly drug trafficking cases’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A new trend among drug dealers and users is causing serious concerns for law enforcement and health professionals.

Experts say they're seeing more dealers selling bundles of different types of drugs at once. The DEA calls it "poly drug trafficking."

Last month, Lucas Martinez, a Muncie dad, was arrested after police found marijuana, heroin, crystal meth, cocaine, and pills in his baby's crib. Undercover agents said the days of dealers having a "specialty drug" are gone.

"If you hear a name or location, you might know they might sell crack or someone else might be more known for selling heroin," said an undercover agent with The Delaware County Drug Task Force.

The agent said poly drugs are often marketed as a bundle so users can get a multitude of mood-alerting experiences.

"They kind of take one with the other depending on where they’re at in their high, whether they’re coming up or they need to come back down," the agent said.

Health experts said dealers prescribing their own sets of medicine is concerning. Dr. Darrin Mangiacarne is the medical director for Fairbanks. He said he's not surprised to learn of an increase in poly drug trafficking cases.

"Rarely do we see patients that use just one drug," Dr. Mangiacarne said.

He said mixing multiple drugs that are meant for different purposes can be even more dangerous than taking high doses of just one drug.

"The brain really gets confused. It doesn’t know how to react. It doesn’t know how to respond," Dr. Mangiacarne said. He added, "patients that are using these drugs on the street don’t really know what they’re getting. There’s not a whole lot of quality control on the illegal drug market."

