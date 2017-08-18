Historic dry spell enters it’s third week, August driest in over 100 years; Clouds could impact solar eclipse

NO RAIN

The dry spell rolls on and we’ve been tracking it since it started in late July. Since July 28th only .17″ of rainfall been recorded in Indianapolis at the official reporting station – the airport. The bulk of the rain fell on August 4th (.11″). To date this is the driest for the dates (July 28th through August 18th and the DRIEST AUGUST in 120 years! Only 1897 was drier through the 18th of August with only .01″

SHOWER CHANCES ARE SLIM

Clouds are to increase later tonight and weak system will bring a few showers in across the state from northwest ot southeast. Coverage looks rather minimal again to 20% or less after 12 am and departing before sunrise. The rain will be brief and consider yourself luck if you get any at all. The next real, area-wide rain threat will not arrive until Tuesday.

HEATING UP

Our summer weekends have been stunning weather-wide. Only two weekend this summer has rain fallen and only one reached 90-degrees (Saturday July 22nd). Skies are to brighten Saturday afternoon but the drop in humidity that occurred last night will prevail through Sunday morning. Sunday will be a brighter and warmer day with temperatures climbing to near 90-degrees. The first in over 3 weeks. Tod ate only 6 90-degree days have been recorded this summer. To date we normally have 14 and a total of 19 each year.

SOLAR ECLIPSE WEATHER

A war front will move northeast into central Indiana starting Monday morning bringing an increase in cloud cover through the day. Of concern is the threat that showers and thunderstorms ‘up stream’ from central Indiana, in Iowa and northern Illinois will be spreading southeast into our skies. Long and medium range models are weighing in with a consensus growing that the clouds will be on the increase. The thickening of that cloud cover still varies widely from model to model and it includes a great deal of higher-level clouds. I’m posting below the latest US model percent of cloud cover for Monday at 2: 30 pm, just after the peak of the eclipse in central Indiana along with the projected percentage of totality for various cities.

We will monitor the forecasts through the weekend.