How to take a selfie with Monday’s solar eclipse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – What’s the best way to document a once in a lifetime event? With a selfie of course! But that becomes a little tricky when the event you’re trying to capture is the Great American Eclipse on Monday, August 21.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is sharing a variety of tips to ensure you get the best selfie possible.

First of all, and most importantly, only take the selfie during totality. This is when your eyes will be safest and your camera settings will be easiest to navigate.

Remember to keep your solar eclipse glasses on. As mention previously, you should only take the selfie during totality, but it’s best to keep the glasses on out of precaution just in case the sun begins to creep into the shot while you’re still shooting.

Practice adjusting the exposure settings on your camera prior to the eclipse. During totality, it is very dim compared to a normal summer day, and since totality is brief, you don’t want to waste precious time fumbling with your camera.

Be quick and snap a variety of photos from different wide shot angles so you have plenty to choose from after it passes.

Only use a camera with a wide angle lens. NASA recommends using a solar filter on the front of your camera, but that’s only necessary if your camera isn’t a wide-angle lens. Apple told USA Today that iPhones will not be damaged by the eclipse because they have a 28mm wide angle lens. The same goes for most all smartphones and GoPros.