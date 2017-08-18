IMPD Chief Roach creates video to update Aaron Bailey case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind— While prosecutors consider the case Aaron Bailey, IMPD’s police chief is taking to social media to update where investigations stand and the departments progress on changes promised in the wake of Bailey’s death.

June 29, police said Bailey drove away from a traffic stop and crashed his car on the northwest side. Two IMPD officers opened fire, striking Bailey. An autopsy report given to FOX59 News by an attorney representing Bailey’s family showed he was hit four times in the back. No weapon was found his vehicle.

“My father didn’t deserve to die like that, especially with his back turned,” Bailey’s daughter, Erica Bailey, said.

Whether the shooting was justified is under investigation. There is both a criminal and administrative investigation into the shooting, and the FBI opened a civil rights probe.

In a YouTube video released Thursday, Chief Bryan Roach said on the administrative side, the officers involved were interviewed, cooperating and on administrative duties.

He said the criminal investigation was passed on to prosecutors and that information obtained during the investigation was passed on to the FBI.

“The prosecutor will then determine whether to make a decision himself, send it to a grand jury or he could also assign a special prosecutor,” Roach said in the video.

In the meantime, IMPD is working to implement changes to public safety policy Mayor Joe Hogsett outlined in the wake of the shooting.

“We’re not just checking the box, we’re not just taking the raining to say we’ve taken the training. A real organizational change is gonna occur when we understand implicit bias and we understand diversity and inclusion and are able to mesh that within the organization,” Roach said.

Roach said last week he met with other major city police chiefs in Louisville for a conversation on creating a national consensus policy on how cities respond to officer involved shootings.

Roach said in regards to IMPD, they’ve identified 21 recommendations around the use of force, developed roll call training curriculum, set dates for implicit bias training, are looking at creating a use of force review board, have created an office of diversity and inclusion and turned over a review of training curriculum for external review.

“We appreciate the details regarding their ongoing program, but there was very little done regarding the case of Aaron Bailey shooting,” Craig Karpe, the attorney representing Bailey’s family, said.

Nearly two months after his death, Bailey’s family said they still have questions.

“The moments between, why was he pulled over, basically what was the officer intent?” Bailey’s sister, Kimberly Brown said.

Karpe said they want an independent prosecutor on the case.