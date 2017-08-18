× Police: No shooting victims after reports of shots fired following Arsenal Tech’s football game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD are investigating after reports of shots fired following Arsenal Tech’s football game Friday night.

They received a shots fired call in the parking lot of the high school and another one two streets over.

Police found no one shot at the scene.

One person was reportedly injured while running out of the football game.

