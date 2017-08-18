× Police: Two arrested after Monroe County man beaten up during parking lot meeting with woman

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Monroe County say a 23-year-old man was beaten after getting invited to meet a woman in a parking lot.

His father reportedly called 911 at around 1 a.m. Friday morning to say he was on the way to the hospital with his son after the incident took place.

Police said a woman invited the victim to meet her at a church parking lot in the 3100 block of Mount Pleasant Rd. The victim told police he saw four men climb a fence and approach the women’s vehicle shortly after getting into her car.

He reportedly locked the car, but the woman, identified as 21-year-old Kirsten Sparks, unlocked it allowing Brandon O’Gorman to enter.

Police arrested O’Gorman after he alledgelly pulled the victim out of the car and beat him. The 23-year-old suffered facial injurieies and had bruises on his legs, arms and shoulders.

Authorities said they were led O’Gorman after the victim’s father approached the alleged suspects, whose car had broken down.

They reportedly admitted to beating up his son. At around 4 a.m., police went to Spark’s house in the 400 block of Kelli Drive in Ellettsville and arrested her and O’Gorman.

O’Gorman was charged with felony battery and Sparks faces a charge of assisting a criminal.