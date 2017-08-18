REVIEW: Logan Lucky

Review by Dustin Heller

Logan Lucky is the new heist film from acclaimed director Steven Soderbergh. Soderbergh not only directed the movie but shot and edited it as well. He is probably most famous for directing the Ocean’s Trilogy , but he’s had much commercial and critical success with films such as Sex, Lies, and Videotape , Traffic , Erin Brockovich and Magic Mike . Logan Lucky boasts an A-list cast including Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Daniel Craig, Seth MacFarlane, Dwight Yoakam, Katie Holmes, Hilary Swank, Katherine Waterston and Sebastian Stan. The film is rated PG-13 for language and some crude comments.

Jimmy Logan has fallen on hard times and is determined to break his family’s curse, so he enlists the help of his brother, Clyde, and sister, Mellie, to pull off the heist of a lifetime. While working underground construction at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Jimmy comes across the pipe system the track uses to transport all of the cash intake to the main vault.

The Logans know they won’t be able to do this alone, so they bring in the Bang brothers to help with job. The Bang boys aren’t the brightest or most reliable, but time is of the essence and they will have to do. Of course, nothing ever goes exactly to plan and they all know that stuff happens along the way, but they plug along anyway. They might not be the most suitable group to pull off a heist of this caliber, but they might just be lucky enough.

Logan Lucky is pretty much the antithesis of the Ocean’s movies in regards to the characters, but the overall film could very well be titled Ocean’s Fourteen. It is a heist film done in almost the exact same format as the Ocean’s movies, but instead of using slick and smooth characters, Soderbergh opted to go with very quirky, redneck characters (that are quite entertaining). The movie is no doubt fun, but the story itself doesn’t fully materialize the way it should have.

Soderbergh is one of the best directors of his generation, but it seems he might have poured a little too much into the eccentricities of the characters and not enough into details of the plot. I’m sure the line is around the block in Hollywood for actors wanting to work with Steven Soderbergh, and with that said, he has assembled quite a cast here. Daniel Craig and Adam Driver really stole the show for me by playing against type, and everyone does a great job.

Not only is Logan Lucky a fun movie, but it is genuinely funny. The characters themselves and the situations they find themselves in are very comical and laugh-out-loud funny at times. For this being the movie that brought Soderbergh out of retirement from making feature films, I was hoping for something amazing, not just pretty good. Logan Lucky is definitely worth seeing, although I don’t think you need to rush to the theater.

Grade: B

Logan Lucky opens in theaters on Friday, August 18

