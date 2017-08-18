Sunny Friday followed by spotty showers on Saturday

Happy Friday! No need for the jacket or umbrella at the bus stop. It will be a dry day with a sunny start and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Today won’t feel near as muggy as drier moves in. Afternoon highs will be right at average in the mid 80s.

A disturbance arrives overnight and heads east on Saturday bringing a few spotty showers. There will still be a lot of dry time tomorrow.

Sunday we heat up as full sunshine returns to the area. The Solar Eclipse is looking partly cloudy but dry.

After a warm up to start the week, temperatures fall back into the upper 70s for highs on Thursday behind a cold front. The front returns rain and some storms to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.