Teen accused of crashing car into Clinton County home and killing sisters makes first court appearance

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – A teen accused of killing two sisters after crashing a car into a Clinton County home last month is making her first court appearance.

Alia Sierra, 17, was waived to adult court, and her first hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. this morning in the Clinton County Courthouse.

Sierra currently faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness resulting in death. But if it was found she was under the influence of opioids, she could face more charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury if the presence of opioids is confirmed.

Police say Sierra crashed into a home just before 9:30 p.m. on July 12 in the 4900 block of West County Road 300 North.

Two sisters, 17-year-old Haleigh Fullerton and 9-year-old Callie Fullerton, were watching TV in the living room when they were hit by the car traveling at 80 miles per hour. They were killed on impact.

The girls’ mother, Bridget Fullerton, was walking into the room as the car came crashing through the home; she was flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis-area hospital for treatment.

It is unknown at this time what caused her to lose control of the vehicle and travel 100 feet off the roadway.