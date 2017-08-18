Teen girl arrested in connection with cyber threat directed at Warren Central

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Metropolitan School District of Warren Township says police arrested a teen girl in connection with an online threat directed at Warren Central High School.

The image that was circulating on social media shows a young man posing with a gun. He warned about a shooting at Warren Central and also mentioned the school’s football game Friday night. Police say the male pictured in the posts of the threat is unrelated and was taken from the Internet.

Just before 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Prairie Fire Lane in reference to reports of intimidation.

A teen girl was arrested after authorities interviewed several people and reportedly recovered electronic evidence after serving a search warrant.

Warren Township police and the IMPD Cyber Crimes Unit is working with the Marion County Prosecutor’s office to bring charges against the girl. The Instagram account in question has since been deactivated.

The suspect has not been identified by police.

In a message sent to families, the school district said: