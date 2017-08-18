Where solar eclipse viewing parties are taking place on Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With Monday being solar eclipse day day throughout the community, many places are hosting solar eclipse viewing parties across the area.

If you haven’t got solar eclipse viewing glasses yet, many of the events listed below are offering them for free.

The last total solar eclipse visible in the continental United States occurred in 1979. Indianapolis will experience over 90% obscuration of the sun, making for a stunning event.

List of solar eclipse viewing events

The Children’s Museum

Ball State University, 2-3 p.m. on the University Green

Purdue University, 1-4 p.m. near Loeb Fountain

The Barrington of Carmel, 2 p.m., 1335 S. Guilford Rd.

Traders Point Christian Academy and High school, Whitestown (students only)

Eagle Creek Park, 1-3 p.m.

Holliday Park, 11:30 a.m – 4:05 p.m.

Highland Park, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Center for Inquiry School 2, entire student body observing downtown

Longfellow Middle School, entire student body observing in Martinsville

You will need safety glasses to look directly at the eclipse, click here for a step-by-step guide on how to make your own.