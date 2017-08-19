A few spotty morning showers followed by afternoon sunshine

Happy Saturday! We are starting off with a few showers on radar. The rain will remain spotty in nature and clear out after the lunch hour.

Our skies brighten through the afternoon as temperatures reach the mid 80s.

It still looks dry for the Solar Eclipse but some clouds will be in the area. Make sure you have the proper eye protection if you are going to view the eclipse!

Heat and humidity climb Sunday and Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front swings in on Tuesday bringing rain and storms to the state. A few strong to severe storms are possible as the front moves through. Behind the front cooler and drier air settles in, giving us a more fall like feel to wrap up the work week.