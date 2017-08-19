× Anderson residents put on birthday parade for young man with special needs

ANDERSON, Ind. – A mother’s effort to make her son’s 21st birthday special led to a full blown parade through an Anderson neighborhood Saturday.

Kim Robinette posted on her Facebook page on August 14th asking friends and family to drive by her house and honk for her son Matthew’s birthday. Matthew has a health condition that prevents him from walking or talking.

The Facebook request quickly gained momentum and was shared more than 1500 times.

“It’s been overwhelming, the response,” Robinette said. “Since he can’t go out, we thought we’d just bring the party to him.”

People from as far as Washington and Texas responded to the birthday wish. Hundreds of people showed up Saturday to create a birthday parade for Matthew.

“It was just about people showing their love,” Robinette said. “When the people see the smile on his face, they’re going to get that love right back.”

Police officers, firefighters, bikers and even a marching band made their way to Matthew’s house. The parade lasted more than an hour and a half.

“This is something incredibly special – something you would never expect to happen,” said Chris Robinette, Matthew’s oldest brother. “I got goosebumps and I was crying a few times.”

Matthew’s mom says she hopes this event spreads positivity.

“That’s what this is all about – having fun, community, loving one another and being there for each other,” said Kim Robinette. “He’s teaching people how to dig into their hearts and show hat people are really good and they do care.”