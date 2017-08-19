Cancer Survivors Day at Indiana State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis IND, -- It was a busy day at the Indiana state fairgrounds for a cause that’s near and dear to many. Saturday, the first annual Cancer Survivors Day was held.

Nearly one thousand tickets were given out beforehand to cancer survivors.

Fairgoers had chance to stop by, connect with other cancer survivors, and learn about some of the local resources available to them.

"As a survivor I feel like its my opportunity to step up and talk to these patients and clients and say not to give up,' explained Little Red Door navigator and cancer survivor Cynthia Aragon.

Those who stopped by also had a chance to participant in Little Red Doors’ public art project, which will be displayed in their newly renovated building.

"There are many organizations and many things you can do to improve your chances of survivorship, improve your life in survivorship," added little red door executive director Fred Duncan.