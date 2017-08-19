Dog alerts owners to house fire in Boone Co.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Early Saturday morning, authorities responded to a working house fire north of Thorntown.

The house fire was in a rural area on North Sugar Creek Road, and firefighters had to request additional help to truck water to the scene. There is a bridge out just south of Sugar Creek Road, so every fire truck had to go around to the north to get to the burning home.

Thankfully, the couple that lives in the home had a dog who alerted them to the dangerous blaze. As a result, everyone got out okay.

The fire started in the upstairs bedroom, and the it burned through the left side of the house. Damage was mostly confined to the second floor.

The investigation is ongoing.