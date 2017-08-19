Hamilton Co. police officer struck by motorcyclist

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Late Friday night, authorities responded to the scene of 56th and North Arlington Avenue on reports of a police officer struck and injured by a motorcyclist.

The officer was a Hamilton County Deputy, who was working part time in a construction zone in that area. He was directing traffic when he was hit, and transported to Methodist hospital. He suffers injuries to his leg.

The motorcyclist is cooperative, and police say alcohol is suspected at this point in the investigation.

We will keep you updated on this incident as more information comes in.