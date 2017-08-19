Hot and humid end to the weekend expected

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Saturday afternoon! It’s been a hot and humid day with temperatures in the upper 80s and dew points in the mid-60s. There have been a few stray showers and t-storms developing along and south of a boundary today. That boundary is just south of Indianapolis. We’ll keep a slight rain chance in for areas mainly south of Indy through this evening. Enjoy the fair this evening! It’s the last weekend.

Overnight we’ll see a partly cloudy sky with patchy fog. Lows will be in the mid-60s with light northeast winds shifting southeast. Sunday will bring a partly cloudy sky with highs near 90 and high humidity. As the boundary settles south, we’ll keep a low-end chance of a shower or t-storm in Sunday evening too.

Rainfall has been scarce this month. In fact, Indianapolis has only seen 0.18 inches of rain. If the month of August were to end today, it would be the DRIEST on record!

The total solar eclipse is happening Monday and right now models are torn over how much cloud cover we’ll have. With no real weather system coming in until early Tuesday, my thought right now is to base the forecast on persistence. We’ve had fair-weather cumulus clouds the past few afternoons and Monday looks no different. I’ll call for a partly cloudy sky on Monday with highs in the low 90s. Keep in mind that the temperatures look to drop a bit during the maximum eclipse. However with the drop, they should still recover a bit once the sun comes back out.

Rain will move in Monday night into Tuesday as a low-pressure system approaches. Some storms may be strong to severe, especially across eastern Indiana on Tuesday. Cooler weather will arrive into the middle to end of the week. –Danielle Dozier