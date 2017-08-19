Hundreds of Hoosiers reunite with their ICU doctors and nurses at St. Vincent reunion

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – Hundreds of families reunited with the people who helped save their lives Saturday morning in Zionsville.

The free, outdoor event offered pony rides, bounce houses, carnival games, face painting, snacks and prizes.

People from all over the area had the opportunity to reconnect with their favorite doctors and nurses from the St. Vincent Women’s hospital.

They also invited family members who lost an infant(s) to visit the Angel Tree and take part in a special remembrance.

The event took place at Zionsville Lions Park from 9 a.m. to noon. Take a look at some pictures from the reunion.