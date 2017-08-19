Locally printed board game “Terraforming Mars” returns to Gen Con with new expansion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Last year, we introduced you to "Terraforming Mars," a board game published by Stronghold Games that was released at Gen Con 2016. The game and its components were printed right here in Indiana, at Lafayette's Ludo Fact USA facility.

The game was a huge hit with gamers and sold out quickly whenever available. This year, Stronghold Games is introducing Gen Con attendees to the first expansion of the game, called "Hellas and Elysium." We caught up with Stronghold Games president Stephen Buonocore and Ludo Fact USA's Andre Voest about the success of the game, the new expansion, and what else Terraforming Mars fans can look forward to in the near future.