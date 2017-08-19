Vandals cause $6,000 worth of damages at Lawrence Street Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Ind. – The Lawrence Street Director said vandals broke into his facility off of 53rd Street last week and caused $6,000 worth of damages.

“Definitely going to hurt. We could have used that this winter coming up,” Lawrence Street Director David Lotts said. “I was all stocked up with salt and brine and it’s going to sting a little bit.”

Lotts said vandals broke in sometime Thursday night and drained about 3,000 gallons of brine, which is the material the agency uses to treat roads during winter storms.

Currently, he said there are no leads in the case.

“If you do know of anything, we would really like to know what’s going on,” Lotts said. “Please contact our local police force.”

The health department and the Indiana Department of Emergency Management came to investigate the brine spill. Lotts said the agencies determined there are no contamination issues because the fluid is environmentally friendly.

“It’s all things that come from the earth,” Lotts said.

The department has been considering security cameras for the facility, Lotts said, but now he’s considering going further in his security upgrades.

“I think we need to have some kind of alarm, some kind of motion detector out here or something so we will know when someone is moving around,” Lotts said.

The Lawrence Police Department is asking anyone who knows anything about who may be behind this vandalism to contact detectives.