Bargersville police searching for owners of property stolen from vehicles

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. – The Bargersville Police Department is working to unite people with stolen property.

Deputies reportedly found the items inside a car that they stopped Sunday morning. Around the same time, Bargersville police officers noticed a couple cars with their doors open.

Officers say they have been able to find the owners of a couple of the stolen items.

Police say if you live in one of the neighborhoods near Whiteland Rd. and SR 135, you should ensure nothing is missing from your vehicle.

If you see your car was broken into, but you don’t think anything was stolen, authorities still suggest you give them a call at (317)736-5155 so they can check it out.