Eclipse forecast for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Sunday afternoon! We’ve had a mix of sun and clouds today and highs in the low 90s. The temperature in Indianapolis was 91 degrees at the 4 p.m. hour and warmest since July 21. It’s also the 7th time the city has reached the 90s this year.

Tonight expect a chance of a shower or t-storm, mainly after 10 p.m. Model data shows a cluster of storms moving into the state from Illinois and weakening with time. Still, any storm that gets strong enough may produce gusty winds and hail, especially across western Indiana. Lows will be near 70 degrees.

Monday is the day of the total solar eclipse! It’s important to remember that Indiana will only see a partial eclipse. The percentage of the sun covered by the moon will vary based on where you live but in Indy, it will be 91.5 percent covered at max. The partial eclipse will begin at 12:57 p.m. The maximum will occur at 2:24 p.m. for roughly two minutes and 40 seconds. The partial eclipse will end at 3:48 p.m. The altitude will be around 60 degrees at max. The eclipse will last for just under three hours.

Cloud cover will of course play a big role in getting to see this spectacular sight! Model data shows the potential for a shower or t-storm early in the day during the commute time frame. During the eclipse we should expect more clouds than sun. However, remember that any passing cloud can hinder viewing but we’ll hope to see some breaks in the clouds! Either way, despite the cloud cover, we should still witness it getting much darker during the middle of the day!

On another note, it will be hot and humid Monday. The forecast high is near 90 degrees but keep in mind the temperatures will drop a couple of degrees during the eclipse. They should recover once the sun comes back out.

Tuesday will be stormy as a cold front moves through. Some storms may be strong to severe, especially near and east/southeast of Indy during the afternoon. It will be breezy and humid with highs in the low 80s. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.25 to 0.50 inches in the strongest storms.

August has been a dry month for us. Indianapolis has only recorded 0.18 inches of rain. If the month ended today it would go down as the driest on record! We’ll have to see how much rain we get on Tuesday to see if we break this record! Cooler and drier weather moves in during the middle of the week. –Danielle Dozier