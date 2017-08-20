× Hot and humid with spotty storms possible today and Monday

Happy Sunday! Another hot and humid day ahead with heat index values reaching into the mid 90s this afternoon. Although most of the state will remain dry today, a boundary set up across central Indiana may spark off an isolated storm this afternoon.

Temperatures are heating up into the upper 80s and lower 90s!

Convection now looks to begin a little later and some may be on going during the solar eclipse Monday.

Monday is another hot day and at times it will feel like the mid 90s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected during the eclipse but a few storms may also pop up in central Indiana during the event. The eclipse reaches its maximum in Indy at 2:24pm and lasts for about 3 minutes.

If you are going to look at the solar eclipse make sure you have properly eye wear to protect your eyes.

A cold front moves through Tuesday bringing widespread rain, it will be heavy at times. An isolated severe storm with damaging winds is also possible. Behind the front we dry out as the sunshine returns and temperatures cool into the 70s.