IN Focus: Carson calls Trump’s response to Charlottesville ‘hurtful’

WASHINGTON – An Indiana lawmaker is among those co-sponsoring a resolution urging President Donald Trump to fire any White House staff who’ve endorsed or supported white supremacists.

Congressman André Carson and 30 other members of Congress want the President to strongly condemn white nationalist, the Ku Klux Klan and other hate groups that make up the ‘alt-right.'

The resolution came just days before the White House announced the departure of chief strategist Steve Bannon, who left his post Friday amidst the controversial backlash to the events in Charlottesville.

“The President of the United States and his advisors should serve as an example to the rest of the country,” said Rep. André Carson in statement released Tuesday. “As the country unites against this violent and hateful movement, people who fail to stand up to white nationalism and neo-Nazism should not be in a position of power.”

The resolution also asks the Office of the President and the Cabinet to use all available resources “to address the growing prevalence of such hate groups domestically” and use the office to unite all Americans against hate.

The resolution comes after white nationalist groups and counterprotesters violently collided in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend. One woman lost her life and several others were injured when a man vehicle rammed through a crowd near a rally. A suspect is facing charges in connection with the incident.

Since the violence, President’s Trump has responded in a number of different ways. Most recently, he blamed the incident on “both sides,” equating the white supremacists on one side with the “alt-left” on the other side.