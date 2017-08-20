IN Focus: Discussing President’s response, nation’s mood after Charlottesville

INDIANAPOLIS - 55 percent of Americans disapprove of the President's handling of Charlottesville, while just 34 percent approve, according to a new poll from CBS News.
In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Jennifer Wagner, and Joey Fox discuss the President's response - and we hear from IndyStar reporter Robert King who was on the ground in Charlottesville covering last weekend's violence.
Our segment also features IndyStar reporter Justin Mack, who was at a loss for words on this week's edition of his digital series 'The Drop' on the IndyStar's web site.