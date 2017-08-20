× Incident at Old National Center during concert leads to one person shot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Late Saturday night, authorities responded to an incident at the NBA Youngboy concert at the Old National Center.

The show started at 9 p.m. in the Egyptian Room. Witnesses say sometime after 11:30 p.m., people in the crowd started pushing up on the stage, and there weren’t enough security guards to handle it.

As a result, people were hurt, and witnesses say people were taken out on stretchers, including reports of an injured security guard.

The concert was then cancelled, and the concert-goers were told to leave.

That’s when, shortly after, a 23-year-old male is shot outside of the building.

Police say he is shot in the foot, and is expected to be okay.

The investigation is ongoing.