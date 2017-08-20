Thousands sign petition to replace Confederate monument with Missy Elliot statue in Virginia

PORTSMOUTH – Thousands of people have signed a petition to replace a Confederate monument in Portsmouth, Virginia with a statue of artist Missy Elliot.

As of Sunday morning, nearly 11,000 people had signed the change.org petition. Only around 4,000 more online signatures were needed to reach its 15,000 goal.

The author of the petition says a statue of Elliot, a “native hero,” would better “encapsulate the culture and spirit of the city.”

The rapper, dancer and record producer was born in the city on July 1, 1971.

“Hailing from humble beginnings as the only child of a power company dispatcher and a welder at Portsmouth’s lauded naval shipyard, she rose to become a platinum recording artists with over 30 million albums sold,” the petition reads. “All this without even once owning a slave.”

If the petition receives enough signatures, it will be delivered to Portsmouth Mayor John L. Rowe.

“Together we can put white supremacy down, flip it and reverse it,” reads the petition.

Communities across the U.S. are grappling with a renewed push to remove Confederate monuments following the clash between white nationalists and counter protesters in Charlottesville. One woman lost her life and several others were injured during the violence.

Many believe the current monuments represent Southern heritage and should be preserved. Others argue they represent a violent and racist history and should be removed.

Here in Indianapolis, councilors are considering moving a monument for Confederate soldiers from Garfield Park.