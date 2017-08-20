Upcoming expo showcases Fishers wedding vendors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. -- Getting married soon but still need to find that perfect vendor?

"I Do in Fishers" gives brides and grooms-to-be the chance to tour Fishers' premier wedding venues. You'll be able to tour The Wellington Fishers, Ambassador House, Balmoral and The Forum. Each location will feature several vendors spanning from caterers, to photographers and florists.

The event takes place on Sunday, August 27th and will last from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. For more information on the event, or to purchase tickets, click here.