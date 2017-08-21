A new rain chance then September preview coming

DRY SPELL ROLLS ALONG
It's the driest August to date in 120 years and the dry spell is well into its third week. Dating back to July 28th only .18" of rain has fallen in Indianapolis - the official rain gauge at the airport. The deficit grew to 2.44" below normal for the 25 day span.
BETTER RAIN CHANCES COMING
Rain chances are on the rise and coming late tonight and early Tuesday morning - I'm posting the forecast radar for 8 AM Tuesday. The rainfall coverage will grow to nearly 50% from mid morning through early afternoon then decrease as a wind shifting, cold front passes.
If you miss out on these downpours this evening, overnight and early Tuesday, we are going to resume the dry spell with little to no rain threat again until next Monday!
BIG DIVE IN HUMIDITY COMING - SEPTEMBER PREVIEW
Whole sale changes are coming and after a spell of 90-degree days there is a refreshing treat coming our way! High pressure builds in starting Wednesday along with a huge drop in humidity and temperatures. The rest of the week will run at mid-September levels with high's in the 70s and lows in the 50's!