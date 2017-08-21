A new rain chance then September preview coming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DRY SPELL ROLLS ALONG

It's the driest August to date in 120 years and the dry spell is well into its third week. Dating back to July 28th only .18" of rain has fallen in Indianapolis - the official rain gauge at the airport. The deficit grew to 2.44" below normal for the 25 day span.

BETTER RAIN CHANCES COMING

Rain chances are on the rise and coming late tonight and early Tuesday morning - I'm posting the forecast radar for 8 AM Tuesday. The rainfall coverage will grow to nearly 50% from mid morning through early afternoon then decrease as a wind shifting, cold front passes.