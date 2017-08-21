× Bernie Sanders to host jobs rally in Indianapolis on Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Senator Bernie Sanders is making a stop in Indianapolis this afternoon to talk about jobs and the economy.

The former presidential candidate is hosting the event with Good Jobs Nation and Chuck Jones. Jones recently retired as the president of United Steelworkers Local 1999.

The rally starts at 4 p.m. and it will be held at Monument Circle. The event is free and open to the public, but everyone is strongly encouraged to RSVP.

Indy will be the first stop on a three-state tour for sanders. He will hold events in Ohio and Michigan after leaving the Circle City.

We will live stream the event here.