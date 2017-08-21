Celebrate the solar eclipse with moon pies
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Solar Eclipse Moon Pies
Ingredients
- 1 cup Challenge salted butter, room temperature
- 3/4 cup powdered sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 and 3/4 cups flour
- 1/2 cup graham cracker crumbs
- 12 ounces marshmallow creme
- 12 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 2 Tablespoons all-vegetable shortening
Directions
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit
- Cream the butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract together until light and fluffy
- Slowly add in the flour and graham cracker crumbs and mix until just combined
- Scoop dough onto prepared baking sheet and bake for 8 to 10 minutes; allow to cool
- Spread 1 Tablespoon of marshmallow creme on cookie and sandwich with a second cookie
- Freeze cookie sandwiches for 10 minutes
- Melt chocolate chips and all-vegetable shortening in microwave in 30-second intervals until smooth
- Dip each cookie sandwich into chocolate until coated; place on wax paper and allow chocolate to set