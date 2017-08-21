Celebrate the solar eclipse with moon pies

Posted 12:53 AM, August 21, 2017, by

Photo credit: Kylee Wierks

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Solar Eclipse Moon Pies
Ingredients

  • 1 cup Challenge salted butter, room temperature
  • 3/4 cup powdered sugar
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 and 3/4 cups flour
  • 1/2 cup graham cracker crumbs
  • 12 ounces marshmallow creme
  • 12 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 2 Tablespoons all-vegetable shortening

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit
  2. Cream the butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract together until light and fluffy
  3. Slowly add in the flour and graham cracker crumbs and mix until just combined
  4. Scoop dough onto prepared baking sheet and bake for 8 to 10 minutes; allow to cool
  5. Spread 1 Tablespoon of marshmallow creme on cookie and sandwich with a second cookie
  6. Freeze cookie sandwiches for 10 minutes
  7. Melt chocolate chips and all-vegetable shortening in microwave in 30-second intervals until smooth
  8. Dip each cookie sandwich into chocolate until coated; place on wax paper and allow chocolate to set