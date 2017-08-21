× DNR investigating cause of house boat explosion in southern Indiana

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. – The Department of Natural Resources is investigating a Sunday afternoon boat fire on Patoka Lake in Southern Indiana.

According to Indiana Conservation officers, Paul Eckert of Jasper was operating the 60-foot house boat when he heard an explosion from the engine compartment. The boat caught fire and Eckert was able to get to safety thanks to a nearby boater.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Sunday near the Patoka Lake Dam in Dubois County.

The boat and its contents were a total loss with damage estimated at $90,000. The vessel was partially submerged, and DNR said it would be removed in the coming days.

Conservation officers are investigating the cause of the explosion.