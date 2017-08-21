First responders warn of eye damage following solar eclipse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Following the solar eclipse, first responders are warning people to pay attention to their eyes and make sure they don’t have damage to their retinas.

Certified solar eclipse glasses sold out quickly. Some first responders said local hardware stores were sold out of welding goggles, which were also an option for eclipse viewers.

Mike Pruitt, PIO for the Wayne Township Fire Department, said the biggest concern is people having damage to their retinas, but not knowing until hours or even days later.

“If you still see the eclipse later tonight in your eyes, then you’ve probably done some damage and you probably need to seek some help for that,” he said.

Earlier Monday, Indiana State Police were prepared to handle calls for people blocking traffic on the interstates.

Billboards on I-465 showed warnings to drivers to not pull over on the shoulders or park on the ramps. Troopers said it’s illegal and they could hand out citations or tickets. Troopers did not have to issue any citations during the peak of the eclipse. They also warned drivers not to wear their glasses while driving.

Hospitals and eye doctors are prepared to handle a potential increase in patients complaining about damage or pain in their eyes after the eclipse.