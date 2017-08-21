Fishers man seriously hurt after car crashes into Hamilton County home

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Deputies say a Fishers man suffered serious injuries after crashing a car into a home early Saturday morning in Hamilton County.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to stop a speeding vehicle around 3:30 a.m. near 141st Street and Jennings Farm just east of Cumberland Road. The 2017 red Hyundai Elantra didn’t stop, however, and continued south on Jennings Farm.

The car eventually went off the road and crashed into a house in the 10300 block of Parkshore Drive.

The driver, identified as Brandon T. Cornelius, 26, Fishers, was found unconscious at the scene of the crash. An ambulance took him to St. Vincent Hospital on 86th Street with injuries including fractures and dislocations.

The home was occupied at the time of the crash, but investigators said no one inside was hurt. The residence sustained extensive damage.

The Hamilton County Crash Team is investigating the incident. Anyone with information should call 317-773-1282.