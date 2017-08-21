Flora business fire being investigated as arson

FLORA, Ind. – Investigators are investigating a fire at a Flora business as arson.

First responders were called to Lauderdale Plumbing and Heating at 3 South Sycamore Street at about 8:35 p.m. Friday.

After the blaze was extinguished, authorities began a preliminary investigation, which the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says seems to indicate the fire was intentionally started.

No injuries were reported prior to or during the fighting of the fire.

The sheriff’s office says a $5,000 reward is being offered for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone believed to be involved. Those with information can call 765-564-2413, option one.

Authorities say this case is not currently believed to be tied, in any way, to the house fire that killed four young sisters last year.